This $79 HP B&W LaserJet Pro has AirPrint, two-sided printing, 30ppm speeds, more (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the HP Laserjet Pro B&W Laser Printer (M118dw) for $79 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Features like two-sided printing, AirPrint, and 30 page per minute speeds make this model from HP a killer value. Compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana allow you control this printer using your voice. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab replacement toner for $47. HP’s official cartridge yields 1,200 pages of printing, allowing you to print a page a day for 3 years. HP touts that its offering delivers 71% more usable pages than what’s offered by non-authentic brands.

HP Laserjet Pro Printer features:

HP’s BEST-VALUE LASER PRINTER – With up to 40% more pages in box than comparable products in-class(1), HP Laserjet Pro M118dw is a wireless monochrome laser printer that lets you print more for less. High-yield toners also available

UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY – Produce consistently high-quality prints with HP’s best-value laser printer for auto two-sided printing

BEST-IN-CLASS MOBILE PRINT APP(2) – The highly rated HP Smart app allows you to print and scan from smartphone or tablet, print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The app also supports easy device set-up and toner ordering.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!