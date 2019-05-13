Monitor your grill or smoker w/ this 4-probe Bluetooth thermometer for $44 shipped (Reg. $55)

Mixtea360 (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 4 Probes (IBT-4XS) for $43.99 shipped when you use the code YJHNR7OR at checkout. Normally $55, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re planning on grilling or smoking some meat this summer, be sure you know exactly what the temperature is. This thermometer connects to your smartphone and is battery-powered so you can easily monitor grilling temps from anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The ThermoPro Wireless Digital Thermometer is just $36 shipped and would be a great alternative to save a few bucks. It changes the four probes out for a single one and loses Bluetooth connectivity for a wireless receiver that you can monitor the thermometer’s information on.

Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

The magnetic design on the back of the device could be adsorbed on the smoker or oven ect. strongly. Another amazing design is that LED reading could be rotated by double touching the power key. You can read temperature value any side. Please do not put the unit in high temperature places. The temperature of the plastic unit can bear should not over 80℃/176F.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!