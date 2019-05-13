Turn an iPad into a secondary Mac display w/ this aluminum desk mount for $20 (Reg. $30+)

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. A foldable aluminum frame provides a design that’s functional and visually appealing. It’s made to hold both smartphones and iPads, making it a great option for several use cases. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need a clamping solution? This $9 JETech Stand will get the job done and it costs less than half the price of the above model. I have a stand similar to this and use it every day to prop my phone up while working. This offering supports up to 11 pounds, making it more than capable of holding up an iPad.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount features:

Universal Desk Mount – ideal for most smartphones and tablets

All direction – 360° rotation holding bracket with 180° swivel arms to meet any viewing angle

Stable & durable – premium aluminum foldable frame for durability and easy portability, non-slip silicon bracket for firm grip

