Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Smartwatches, handbags & more from $19 shipped (Up to 75% off)

This week only, Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back with up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. Note: You must add your email and zip code to enter the sale. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch that’s marked down to $159. For comparison, the watch was originally priced at $325. I personally use this watch everyday and would highly recommend. It’s versatile to dress up or down and gives you cell phone notifications as well as tracks your steps and workouts. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another standout is the Reiley Straw Dome Crossbody Bag that features very on-trend wicker detailing. This bag is perfect for spring and summer and is a great size to fit all of your small essentials. Originally priced at $229, during the sale you can find it marked down to $89.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!