Blanket your home in mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ this NETGEAR Orbi: 3-pack for $220 (Reg. $300)

Best Buy offers the NETGEAR Orbi AC2200 802.11ac 3-pack Mesh Wi-Fi System for $219.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but typically goes for around $300 these days. Have Wi-Fi woes? Upgrade to a mesh system and eliminate those pesky dead zones around your house. NETGEAR’s Orbi system includes a main base station and two nodes, delivering up to 6,000-sq. feet of coverage around your home. Included iOS and Android apps make it easy to manage your system, monitor happenings on a per-device basis and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 640 Best Buy customers.

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi system offers many of the same features at $180. This new release includes three nodes and coverage for nearly 5,500-sq. feet. You can count on 802.11ac speeds, connectivity for up to 100 devices and “easy setup in minutes.”

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room. Circle with Disney runs on Orbi Routers for a smart way for families to manage content and time online on any connected device. Provide Internet access to guests without sharing your personal network password. Orbi is ready right out of the box and works with your ISP. Just use the Orbi app to get started with better Wi-Fi everywhere in minutes.

