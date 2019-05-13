Ninja kitchenware deals from $60: multi-cooker, blenders and more at up to $80 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi 8-quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker (OP401) for $199 shipped. Regularly $279 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, today’s deal is a solid $80 off. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This model is capable of all your pressure cooking needs and also doubles as an air fryer and “tender crisper.” It has an 8-quart capacity, a ceramic-coated PTFE/PFOA-free basket and a stainless steel reversible rack. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. You’ll find more details below along with some additional Ninja kitchenware deals.

If you don’t need the double duties of the above Ninja deal Multi Cooker deal, this 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer goes for $90 and this GoWISE USA 3.7-quart model is just $60 shipped at Amazon. But there are even more notable Ninja deals today including blenders and coffee makers down below. All of which are at the best prices we can find.

More Ninja Kitchenware Deals:

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart All-in-One Multi-Cooker:

The Ninja food I 8-quart—the XL pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. * air fry with up to 75% less fat. ** *versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **versus deep-fried hand cut French fries

