NIVEA’s Pamper Time 5-Piece Gift Set drops to $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering the NIVEA Pamper Time Gift Set with 5 Moisturizing Products and Travel Bag for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this is the lowest price we’ve seen since January. In this set you’ll receive two body lotions, body wash, lip balm and face moisturizer. This is a perfect gift for a loved one and it comes with a nice travel bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 260 reviews.

For all those with dry skin, especially during the spring and summer months, try NIVEA’s 3-pack of Vanilla and Almond Infused Body Lotion for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. This lotion was designed for 24 hours of deep moisture with no greasy feeling. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

NIVEA’s Pamper Time Gift Set features:

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion is specially formulated for very dry to rough skin and gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs

NIVEA In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion helps revolutionize the daily skincare routine and transforms body care with a different take on moisturizing

The original NIVEA Creme, a rich, creamy moisturizer that smoothens and softens every inch of skin. An intensive moisturizing solution for extremely dry skin. Can be used all over the body, and best for rough spots such as knees, feet, elbows and hands

NIVEA Foaming Silk Mousse Creme Moisture Body Wash provides the feeling of silk from the soft and rich mousse. Indulge in a luxurious shower experience with this provitamin B5 enriched formula that leaves skin feeling soft and silky smooth

NIVEA Moisture Lip Care is enriched with Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil. The formula leaves lips feeling soft and looking smooth

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!