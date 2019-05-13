Silhouette’s CAMEO 3 DIY craft bundle w/ cutting machine and more for $190 (Reg. $250+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Mint Ultimate Starter Bundle for $189.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Regularly $250 or more, today’s deal is at least $60 off and the best price we can find. Currently out of stock, similar models go for $250 at Walmart. Along with the cutting machine, this bundle includes a USB cable, 12-inch cutting mat, autoblade cutting blade, premium blade cutting blade, sticker sampler pack, vinyl starter pack and a 4-pack metallic sketch pens. It uses a “a small blade to cut paper, cardstock, vinyl, fabric, and other material up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re planning on taking your home DIY craft projects to the next level, this is a great kit to get started. However, you might also want to take a look at the Silhouette Tool Kit for $14 Prime shipped. It comes with a hook, scraper, spatula, picket, microfiber cloth and more.

Silhouette CAMEO 3 Mint Ultimate Starter Bundle:

The Silhouette CAMEO 3 is your standard in electronic Cutting. Like a home printer, it connects to your PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device wirelessly or connect using the included USB cable. Instead of printing it uses a small blade to cut paper, cardstock, vinyl, fabric, and other material up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long. The machine also has the ability to register and cut printed materials and is PixScan compatible.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!