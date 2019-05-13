Save 50% on this 2-pack of battery-powered RGB LED light strips, down to just $10 Prime shipped

Buychoices (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Battery-powered RGB LED Light Strips for $9.94 Prime shipped when you use the code MWOU8PWR at checkout. Normally $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Normally, with RGB LED strips, you have to plug them into some form of a power source. These two strips are run off of three AA batteries, meaning you can put these out of the normal reach of a plug. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 36-pack of AA batteries. It’s just $10 Prime shipped and will keep you going for quite a while with colorful illumination. If you want rechargeable AA’s, it’ll run you a bit more, but we’d recommend this EBL 8-Piece AA Rechargeable Battery Set with Charger for $24 Prime shipped, as it already comes with 8 batteries.

Battery-powered RGB LED Light Strip features:

The total length of the LED strip lights is 4M/13.12ft, super bright SMD5050 RGB color changable LEDs, battery operated. IP65 Waterproof. It can be used for computer, electrical machinery, cabinet, corner, camping and the other Indoor /outdoor illumination or decoration.

1) “MODE” : 20 dynamic modes such as jumping change and gradual change. 2) “COLOR” : 20 static colors such as Red, Blue, Green, Purple,Yellow, White ,etc. 3)”SPEED/ Brightness”: 8 level speeds adjustable for dynamic modes and 7 level brightness adjustable for static colors.Pressing and hold on for 3 second,the light off.

The LED light strips has a strong double-sided tape on the back, you can just peel and stick. Please ensure to paste it onto any clean, dry and flat surface. The LED’s can be easily cut every 3 LEDs along the cutting marks.

This led strip light with battery box, portable,flexible.And it is easy to control with the ON/OFF button on the battery box. LED Strip Lights Battery Operated powered by 3pcs AA batteries

