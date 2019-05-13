Toshiba’s Smart Convection Microwave Oven is $80 off at Amazon: $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Toshiba Smart Sensor Microwave Oven (EC042A5C-BS) for $119.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code 40SUPERDEAL at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly between $170 and $200 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find and about $80 off the going rate. For comparison, it goes for $175+ at Home Depot and Walmart. This 1.5-cu. ft. black and stainless steel microwave features convection cooking, smart sensors and various preset cooking modes. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t require such a large microwave, there are options out there for less. One example is the Toshiba EM925A5A-SS at 0.9 cu. ft. for $80 shipped. While it is smaller and doesn’t feature the convection cooking, it will save you another $40. Be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide today for discounted kitchenware including blenders, air fryers and much more.

Toshiba Smart Sensor Microwave Oven:

Use microwave or convection cooking all in one appliance

Sensor cooking and reheating functions

Auto menu for roasting, baking, defrosting

Black Stainless Steel exterior, 21. 8 x 21. 5 x 13. 0 inch(w*d*h), large 1. 5 cubic feet capacity, cavity 15. 5*15. 35*10. 2 inch(w*d*h), turn table 13. 6 inch(diameter)

Stainless steel Easy to clean interior

If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, pleas long press on the button “8” For 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.

