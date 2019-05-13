Toshiba’s Smart Convection Microwave Oven is $80 off at Amazon: $120 (Reg. $200)

- May. 13th 2019 3:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Toshiba Smart Sensor Microwave Oven (EC042A5C-BS) for $119.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code 40SUPERDEAL at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly between $170 and $200 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find and about $80 off the going rate. For comparison, it goes for $175+ at Home Depot and Walmart. This 1.5-cu. ft. black and stainless steel microwave features convection cooking, smart sensors and various preset cooking modes. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t require such a large microwave, there are options out there for less. One example is the Toshiba EM925A5A-SS at 0.9 cu. ft. for $80 shipped. While it is smaller and doesn’t feature the convection cooking, it will save you another $40. Be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide today for discounted kitchenware including blenders, air fryers and much more.

Toshiba Smart Sensor Microwave Oven:

  • Use microwave or convection cooking all in one appliance
  • Sensor cooking and reheating functions
  • Auto menu for roasting, baking, defrosting
  • Black Stainless Steel exterior, 21. 8 x 21. 5 x 13. 0 inch(w*d*h), large 1. 5 cubic feet capacity, cavity 15. 5*15. 35*10. 2 inch(w*d*h), turn table 13. 6 inch(diameter)
  • Stainless steel Easy to clean interior
  • If you wish to mute the buzzer of the microwave, pleas long press on the button “8” For 3-5 seconds. The buzzer is automatically switched off after a long beep.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Toshiba

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard