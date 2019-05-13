Smoke and grill on the Traeger Renegade Pro for $524 shipped (Reg. $750)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Traeger Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker for $524 shipped. That’s down from the usual $750 price tag at retailers like Home Depot and the second-best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Known as one of the best outdoor cooking brands on the market, Traeger’s Renegade Pro delivers both smoking and grilling features. You’ll be able to ditch the gas and charcoal for the integrated wood burner, which “tastes better and adds more flavor to every meal.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab some of Traeger’s in-house wood pellets for your new grill. There are a wide range of flavors to choose from, which are made to pair with various kinds of meat.

Traeger Renegade Pro Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood tastes better and adds more flavor to every meal. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste.

Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast or low and slow, the Traeger renegade Pro pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection.

Grilled to perfection every time: integrated digital Pro Controller with AGL keeps temps within +/- 15 degrees F and makes setting the grill temperature As easy as turning a dial. Traeger grills use 1-3 pounds of pellets per hour.The pellets power The grill for about 20 hours on the smoke setting, and about 6 hours per bag when cooking on high setting

