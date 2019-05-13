The versatile Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset drops to $30 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset in several colors for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Turtle Beach touts the 50X as being both lightweight and comfortable, making it a fantastic option for both short and long gaming sessions. With support for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Mac, and mobile devices, this headset is a versatile solution that will work on most platforms. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Looking for a smaller option? The AmazonBasics Chat Headset is $6 and sports a minimal design with a sleek Jet Black color. Although its officially licensed for PlayStation 4, several customers have reported that it’s fully functional with Xbox One, making it a great all-around headset to have on-hand.

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Headset features:

Crystal Clear Chat – An adjustable, high-sensitivity mic picks-up your voice loud and clear, and can be removed when watching movies or listening to music

Lightweight & Comfortable – Play for hours (or days) in complete comfort

High Quality 40mm Speakers – Hear every crisp high and thundering low with these large 40mm speakers

Convenient In-line Controls – Convenient in-line controls place Master Volume and Mic Mute right at your fingertips

Versatile Compatibility – Works great with new Xbox One controller with the 3.5mm jack, PS4 Pro and PS4, as well as PC, Mac, and mobile/tablet devices with a 3.5mm connection

