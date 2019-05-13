Score 12 months of Xbox Live Gold w/ Sunset Overdrive & Titanfall 2 for $49.50 (Reg. $75+)

Altatac via Rakuten is now offering 12 months of Xbox LIVE Gold with a copy of the Titanfall 2 Nitro Scorch edition and Sunset Overdrive for $49.57 shipped. Just make sure you login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Xbox Live Gold is regularly $60 with Sunset Overdrive and this version of Titanfall 2 going for about $7+ each. That’s roughly $74 worth of goodies for $50. It also puts the value of the 12-month card at under $36, which is one of the better prices we see these days on 1 year of Live Gold. More details below.

Today’s deal is perfect for subscription renewals and for adding these titles to your back catalogue if you don’t own them yet. We still have both Microsoft and Xbox gift cards at 20% off right here as well. But whatever you do, make sure you go take a look at our hands-on video review of the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle:

12 Month Game Pass: Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

