This offer has expired! Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Newegg offers the ASUS RT-AC1750 B1 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi Router for $79.99 shipped when code ASUSDAY21 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, matches the Amazon all-time low from back in 2017 and is the best direct cash discount we’ve seen since. With the ability to dish out dual-band 3×3 802.11ac Wi-Fi, you’l enjoy up to 1750 Mbps network speeds. It features four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside USB 3.0 and 2.0 inputs. One of the standout inclusions here is ASUS’ AiProtection, which keeps your smartphones, computers, smart home devices and more protected and secure. Over 165 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale is the TP-Link Archer A7 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at B&H for $46.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $10 discount and returns the price to our previous mention. If you’re searching for a more entry-level router, this is a solid option that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,800 customers.

In need of a new modem to complete the network upgrade? Today’s you’re lucky day then. Amazon is discounting a selection of Arris DOCSIS 3.0 Modems starting at $55 shipped.

ASUS RT-AC1750 B1 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

The ASUS RT-AC66U Gigabit wireless dual-band router offers users Broadcom’s 5th generation Wi-Fi (5G WiFi). Its 2.4GHz/5GHz bands drive data rates of 1.75Gbps, or three times 802.11n speeds. ASUS AiRadar technology amplifies transmissions for optimized signals, helping expand networks. The RT-AC66U uses ASUSWRT setup, QoS standards, multiple SSIDs, and twin USB ports, turning it into a multi-role device with file, DLNA, and printer server capabilities with 3 x detachable R-SMA type antenna.

This offer has expired! Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!