Bring this Coleman 50-quart Wheeled Cooler with you to tailgates this summer: $30 (Over 25% off)

Amazon offers the Coleman Xtreme 50-quart Wheeled Cooler in Black for $29.99 shipped. Also at Walmart with free shipping on $35. Regularly around $42, this is an over 25% discount and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Don’t let the heat do a number on your drinks at outdoor events this summer. This cooler has an insulated lid and walls for up to five full days of ice retention. It fits as many as 84 cans of your favorite beverage. A telescoping handle makes this cooler easy to roll along anywhere. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Instead of using ice cubes, grab a 4-pack of Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers for $8. Not only can you place them in your cooler, they’re also slim enough to fit most lunch boxes and grocery totes.

Coleman Xtreme 50-quart Wheeled Cooler:

Wheeled cooler box ideal for camping trips, tailgating parties, and picnics

Telescoping handle and heavy-duty wheels for easy, reliable transport across almost any terrain

50-quart capacity holds up to 84 cans

Insulated lid and walls provide 5 full days of ice retention at temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit

