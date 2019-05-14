Take close-ups, macro photos, and more w/ this iPhone camera lens bundle for $10.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Criacr Phone Camera Lens Bundle for $10.49 Prime shipped when the code LSSK2962 is used at checkout. Normally $21, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This bundle will give you a 12X zoom, fisheye, macro, and wide angle lens. Plus, you’ll get a phone holder and tripod included, too. This is a great way to upgrade your phone’s camera system without buying a new handset and is much more budget-friendly than something like Moment’s lens system. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Criacr Phone Camera Lens Bundle features:

12X zoom telephoto lens provides long distance high quality images for you

198 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 198 degrees from right to left on your phone

15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail

0.63X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes

