Take close-ups, macro photos, and more w/ this iPhone camera lens bundle for $10.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Criacr Phone Camera Lens Bundle for $10.49 Prime shipped when the code LSSK2962 is used at checkout. Normally $21, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This bundle will give you a 12X zoom, fisheye, macro, and wide angle lens. Plus, you’ll get a phone holder and tripod included, too. This is a great way to upgrade your phone’s camera system without buying a new handset and is much more budget-friendly than something like Moment’s lens system. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.
Criacr Phone Camera Lens Bundle features:
- 12X zoom telephoto lens provides long distance high quality images for you
- 198 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 198 degrees from right to left on your phone
- 15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail
- 0.63X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes
