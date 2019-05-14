Digital PS4 game deals from $3: Owlboy, AC Odyssey, Guacamelee!, Deus Ex, Outlast 2, more

Sony has kicked off a pair of PSN sales with loads of top notch PS4 titles from $3 or less. On top of a Ubisoft publisher sale, we are also seeing a plethora of excellent indie titles like Wonder Boy, Owlboy, Child of Light, Guacamelee! and many more. You’ll find all of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and our top picks from the PSN sales down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

PS4 Pro is down below $340, 1-year PS Plus memberships are still on sale for $43 and the versatile Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset is yours for $30 at Amazon (save 25%).

Owlboy:

Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game, where you can fly and explore a brand new world in the clouds! Pick up your friends, and bring them with you as you explore the open skies. Overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era.

