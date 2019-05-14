Heart rate monitoring and GPS are built into Garmin’s vívosport Activity Tracker: $94 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívosport Activity Tracker for $93.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $46 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This activity tracker sports built-in GPS, allowing you to accurately track outdoor activity. A slim design aims to make it comfortable to wear while delivering smartphone notifications, stress metrics, heart rate monitoring, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Spend less when you ditch Garmin for Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 at $30. It doesn’t have built-in GPS or stress monitoring, but it’s still able to monitor heart rate, sleep, steps, and more. The ability to reject calls on your wrist will reduce the number of times you need to pull your phone out.

Garmin vívosport Activity Tracker features:

Work out inside, or use built-in GPS to accurately track activities outside

Includes fitness monitoring tools such as Vo2 Max and fitness made estimates

All-day stress tracking helps you stay in touch with your body’s response to potential stressors

Features always-on color Garmin chroma display and slim profile

Get connected features such as smart notifications, Live Track and more

