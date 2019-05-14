Mount your GoPro on windows or car doors w/ Joby’s $11 Suction Cup Mount at a new all-time low

- May. 14th 2019 4:48 pm ET

$25 $11
Amazon is currently offering the Joby Suction Cup & Locking Arm Action Camera Mount for $10.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $25 at retailers like B&H, we just recently saw it drop to $25 at Amazon, with today’s offer taking it down an additional 32%. That stacks up to a total savings of $14 and a new all-time low. If you’ve ever wanted to mount your GoPro or action cam to a window, the side of your car or other vertical flat surfaces, then this mount is an ideal solution. It features an industrial-strength suction cup alongside a quick-twist design that makes it easy to lock everything in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Alternatively, those seeking a more iPhone-friendly option Joby’s standard smartphone GripTight GorillaPod Stand at $24. It lacks the suction abilities, but is a more versatile tripod for making sure you can always get the perfect shot.

Joby Suction Cup & Locking Arm Mount features:

The twist to lock industrial strength suction cup provides an ultra secure hold to any smooth, non-porous, clean surface while the locking arm provides unparalleled vibration reduction at any camera angle. This GoPro®/action video locking suction cup mount is a videographers must have.

