Speed up your Mac or PC by upgrading to Kingston’s 480GB SSD: $50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Kingston A400 480GB 2.5-Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $60 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Upgrading your computer from a hard drive to solid state is one of the best ways to improve performance. SSDs can be up to 10x faster than your current hard drive, making program launches and even boot times take seconds instead of minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re replacing an older 3.5-inch hard drive (the huge ones) with an SSD, be sure to pick up this adapter. It includes a 3.5-inch to 2.5-inch adapter, power and data cables, plus all of the screws you’ll need at a low price of less than $10 Prime shipped.

Kingston A400 480GB SSD features:

Experience faster boot times with this Kingston solid-state drive. It transfers files up to 10 times faster than a regular hard drive at 500MB/sec. for reading and 450MB/sec. for writing data, so files and applications load quickly. This Kingston solid-state drive has 480GB of space for secure long-term file storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!