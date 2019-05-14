Lutron’s 2-pack of motion-sensing switches will never leave the lights on: $34 (Reg. $40+)

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Lutron Maestro Motion Sensor Switches for $33.95 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. Normally over $40 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest we’ve seen since 2017. Instead of smart switches, these will turn the lights on at the detection of motion, making them perfect for bathrooms or offices. No movement, no light. This will be a great preventative for leaving the lights on when you leave the house, as they’ll auto shut off after a pre-determined period of time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking for smarter accessories, eufy has quite a few of its products on sale, including its Smart Switch for $18 Prime shipped. For a HomeKit-enabled option, Sylvania Smart+ In-wall Switch is $34 shipped at Amazon and has you covered.

Lutron Maestro Motion Sensor Switch features:

Uses advanced XCT sensing technology, offering the most reliable on/off performance up to 30 ft.

Works with all bulb types; 150-Watts of LED/CFL, 250-Watts of incandescent/halogen, 200-Watts of MLV, 2 Amp Ballats

Programmable time-out of lights: 1, 5, 15, or 30 minutes

For use in single-pole applications

Great for laundry rooms, closets, and bathrooms

No neutral required; ground wire required

