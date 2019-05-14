Shark’s highly-rated Rocket Deluxe Pro Flex Stick Vacuum is down to $56 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

NeweggFlash is offering the Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Flex Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum (UV330) for $55.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $150, it now goes for $80 at Groupon and $70 at Amazon in refurbished condition, with this beating our last mention by $10 as a new low that we’ve tracked. If you need a handheld vacuum that reaches where others miss, this is a great option. With Shark’s well-known motor technology, this vacuum will cut through dust and dirt like nobody’s business, making for an easy clean. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Update 5/14 @ 7:16 PM: Great Deals Today (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Hoover Air Lift Deluxe Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum (UH72511PC) for $99.99 shipped (Reg. $120). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Ditch the handheld feature and opt for Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. it’s not quite as convenient as the above Shark, but it’s great for those on a budget who still need to clean the house.

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum features:

  • Converts to a handheld vacuum to easily clean stairs, furniture, and other above-floor surfaces. Its slim design is perfect for reaching high up and in between narrow spaces using the quick-release foot pedal to separate the floor nozzle. Easily spot hidden dirt with bright LED lights located on the nozzle.
  • MultiFLEX Technology folds over for compact, free-standing storage and provides flexible reach to get under beds, couches, and tables.
  • Weighing under 10 pounds, this lightweight vacuum has a removable dust cup for easy emptying and a brush roll garage for quick and easy access from the top of the vacuum. With a generous, 30-foot power cord, it never loses power.

