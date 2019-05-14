Sur la Table Spring Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off select items + 20% off your purchase

Sur la Table’s Spring Clearance offers up to 75% off cookware, dinnerware, tools and more. Plus, receive 20% off an eligible purchase with code BLOOM19 at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The Le Creuset 2.75-quart Round Dutch Oven is currently on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $250. The colorful exterior features an array of colors and it’s chip-resistant. This round dutch oven is perfect for stews, meats, soups and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Sur la Table include:
- Hand-Painted Damask Appetizer Plates $30 (Orig. $50)
- Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 qt. $130 (Orig. $250)
- Staub Fleur-de-Lis Oven, 3.75 qt. $200 (Orig. $443)
- All-Clad d3 Stainless Steel Saucepan $120 (Orig. $200)
- Light-Bodied Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6 $67 (Orig. $84)
- Sur La Table Baking Steel $80 (Orig. $100)
- Lemon Citrus Juicer $20 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
