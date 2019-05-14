Sur la Table Spring Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off select items + 20% off your purchase

From $20
Sur la Table’s Spring Clearance offers up to 75% off cookware, dinnerware, tools and more. Plus, receive 20% off an eligible purchase with code BLOOM19 at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The Le Creuset 2.75-quart Round Dutch Oven is currently on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $250. The colorful exterior features an array of colors and it’s chip-resistant. This round dutch oven is perfect for stews, meats, soups and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Sur la Table include:

