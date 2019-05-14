This highly-rated 1080p dash camera is unobtrusive on your windshield for $60 (Reg. $80)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro 1080p Dash Camera for $59.99 shipped when the code PSKLEYHX is used at checkout. Normally $80, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With 1080p recording, this dash camera will capture what’s needed in the crucial moments during a crash. You’ll be able to easily see what happens when going back through footage, and view license plate numbers should you be involved in an unlikely hit-and-run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to store your recorded footage on. You’ll be able to keep hours of recordings on this $7 Prime shipped model and easily access them from any computer with the included adapter.

Want more features in your dash camera like dual lenses? Check out our roundup with multiple options for you to choose from.

Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam features:

With mini and compact design (Size: 2.5×1.95×1.5in), the dashcam takes up tiny space in your car, which won’t obstruct your vision while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P/30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160° wide-angle F1.8 six layers glass lens clearly capture the license plates as well as road signs during the day and night. Perfect mini car cam for uber, taxis, truck, SUV, rideshare, lyft drivers, commuters, and families.

