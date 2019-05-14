Digital artists won’t find a better deal on Wacom’s Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet at $170 shipped ($80 off)

B&H offers the Wacom PTH451 Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Drawing Tablet for $169.95 shipped. Usually fetching $250 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a 32% discount, is $20 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve seen to date. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a six by four-inch drawing area, 2048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re getting started with animation, graphic design or just want to brush up on your drawing skills, the Intuos Pro is a feature-packed but affordable option. Over 430 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Should the larger drawing area, macro keys and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $80. For $100 less, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom PTH451 Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet features:

The small PTH451 Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Tablet from Wacom provides a small form factor for anyone with a serious creative passion in photography, art or design but lacks the necessary space. The streamlined size packs a lot of power into a small amount of desktop space, which works well with Wacom’s pressure pen capabilities and intuitive multi-touch gestures.

