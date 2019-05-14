The Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale syncs w/ HealthKit for $65 (Reg. $150), more from $25

NewggFlash is offering the Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with HealthKit for $64.99 shipped. Normally up to $150, and still going for as much at Amazon, this beats our last mention of $70 and is the best available. This smart scale not only tracks weight lost, but also BMI, standing heart rate, fat mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, it syncs with your favorite health-tracking software, be it Fitbit, HealthKit, or Google Health. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers and you can check out our hands-on with the rest of Withings’ health suite.

For a more budget-friendly option, eufy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Scale C1 for $24.98 Prime shipped when the code EUFYSLC1 is used at checkout. This beats our last mention by $0.01 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this smart scale that’s regularly $30. Also compatible with Apple Health, Google Health, and Fitbit, you’ll be missing out on some of the more minute body measurements that the above Withings scale provides. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

TRACK PROGRESS – Weight (kg, lb, st), weight trends, body fat & water %, muscle & bone mass and standing heart rate.

SUPERIOR DESIGN – Only 0.7 of an inch high with a solid aluminium base and heat-tempered glass: works equally well on a hard floor or a thick carpet.

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – this smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app (iOS8+ and Android 5+).

