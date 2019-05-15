Add RGB bias lighting to your home theater w/ this budget-friendly USB-powered strip at just $6.50

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the AMIR USB-powered TV RGB LED Strip Light for $6.49 Prime shipped when the code 48Z8ZMBR is used at checkout. This is 35% off the going rate and is the lowest available. Powered by your TV’s built-in USB port, cable management for this bias lighting strip will be a breeze since there are no extra power pucks to plug into the wall. Plus, with RGB coloring, you’ll be able to set the ambiance exactly how you want it. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

If this strip isn’t quite long enough, you can pick up the SUPERNIGHT 16.4-Foot RGB LED Strip for $11 Prime shipped. Though it does require its own power source, it’s quite a bit longer than this 40-inch model.

AMIR TV RGB LED Strip Light features:

16 Colors, 4 lighting modes, all you can change that through remote control. 24 buttons, 2 brightness adjustment keys, 2 speed adjustment keys, 2 switch keys (ON/OFF), just one press will get your favorite color and light mode

AMIR TV led light belt with usb powered,remote control, 39.4″ Strip and 46.45″ USB cable for 32 to 46 inch HDTV

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!