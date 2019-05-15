Record in front, inside, and behind your car w/ this multi-function rearview mirror: $140 (Reg. $200)

- May. 15th 2019 5:00 pm ET

0

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A1 Dash and Backup Camera Rearview Camera for $139.99 shipped when you use the code MK72KGZN at checkout. Normally $200, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This rearview mirror offers a built-in dash camera and a plug-in backup camera, letting you see both what’s in front and behind you. If you don’t have a touchscreen radio, this is your next best option for getting a backup camera. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for just a dash camera and save some cash. This model from Apeman records in 1080p for just $45 shipped on Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

And no matter which option you go with, be sure to pick up Samsung’s $8 Prime shipped 32GB microSD card to store your recordings on.

AUTO-VOX A1 Dash & Backup Camera features:

  • With the rotating camera, you can adjust the view angle of front camera at random to record forward or cabinet
  • The parking image with guidelines gets priority on your screen when you are in reverse
  • This stream media mirror provides you with real-time image to see more traffic information
  • The dash cam starts to dual-record automatically once the collision is detected in the vicinity like shock waves

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
