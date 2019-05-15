Record in front, inside, and behind your car w/ this multi-function rearview mirror: $140 (Reg. $200)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A1 Dash and Backup Camera Rearview Camera for $139.99 shipped when you use the code MK72KGZN at checkout. Normally $200, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This rearview mirror offers a built-in dash camera and a plug-in backup camera, letting you see both what’s in front and behind you. If you don’t have a touchscreen radio, this is your next best option for getting a backup camera. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Opt for just a dash camera and save some cash. This model from Apeman records in 1080p for just $45 shipped on Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

And no matter which option you go with, be sure to pick up Samsung’s $8 Prime shipped 32GB microSD card to store your recordings on.

AUTO-VOX A1 Dash & Backup Camera features:

With the rotating camera, you can adjust the view angle of front camera at random to record forward or cabinet

The parking image with guidelines gets priority on your screen when you are in reverse

This stream media mirror provides you with real-time image to see more traffic information

The dash cam starts to dual-record automatically once the collision is detected in the vicinity like shock waves

