Here’s how to score Bosch’s 2-Tool Combo Kit & 40-Piece Drill/Drive Bit Set for $99 ($165 value)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (CLPK27-120) for $99 shipped. A current $20 off $100 promotion allows you to add Bosch’s 40-pc. Drill/Drive Set to your cart and score it for FREE. If you don’t need that specific set, simply add at least $1 worth of other Bosch gear to your cart to receive the $20 discount. Considering that the combo kit alone regularly fetches $145, today’s deal offers a combined savings of over $65. If you’ve got projects on your list that will require you to work in tight spaces, this handy Bosch combo will make that job a whole lot easier. Despite its compact form-factor, Bosch touts that these tools deliver 80% of the power offered in its full-sized competitors. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t prefer small tools? BLACK+DECKER’s 2-Tool Kit is $78 and comes with a drill/driver and circular saw. Included batteries can hold a charge for up to 18 months, ensuring that you’re always ready to work.

Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

POWER: Despite its small size, the included Bosch PS41 driver delivers 930 in.-lbs. of max torque. The tool can also produce a no-load BPM of 0-3,100 and a max 2,600 RPM

EFFICIENT: Compact but powerful, the PS41 can cover 80% of standard-size impact driver applications

TORQUE: The included Bosch PS21 pocket driver delivers 265 in.-lbs. of max torque. It offers two speeds, 0-350 RPM and 0-1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application

