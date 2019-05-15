Here’s how to score Bosch’s 2-Tool Combo Kit & 40-Piece Drill/Drive Bit Set for $99 ($165 value)

- May. 15th 2019 1:50 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (CLPK27-120) for $99 shipped. A current $20 off $100 promotion allows you to add Bosch’s 40-pc. Drill/Drive Set to your cart and score it for FREE. If you don’t need that specific set, simply add at least $1 worth of other Bosch gear to your cart to receive the $20 discount. Considering that the combo kit alone regularly fetches $145, today’s deal offers a combined savings of over $65. If you’ve got projects on your list that will require you to work in tight spaces, this handy Bosch combo will make that job a whole lot easier. Despite its compact form-factor, Bosch touts that these tools deliver 80% of the power offered in its full-sized competitors. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t prefer small tools? BLACK+DECKER’s 2-Tool Kit is $78 and comes with a drill/driver and circular saw. Included batteries can hold a charge for up to 18 months, ensuring that you’re always ready to work.

Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • POWER: Despite its small size, the included Bosch PS41 driver delivers 930 in.-lbs. of max torque. The tool can also produce a no-load BPM of 0-3,100 and a max 2,600 RPM
  • EFFICIENT: Compact but powerful, the PS41 can cover 80% of standard-size impact driver applications
  • TORQUE: The included Bosch PS21 pocket driver delivers 265 in.-lbs. of max torque. It offers two speeds, 0-350 RPM and 0-1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bosch

About the Author