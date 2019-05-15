Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your vehicle for a new low of $156 shipped (Reg. $240)

Powersports911 (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BOSS Audio Car Stereo with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (BVCP9685A) for $155.99 shipped. Normally $240, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is among the best deals we’ve ever seen on a CarPlay or Android Auto head unit. If you’ve been holding off on picking up an Android Auto or Apple CarPlay head unit due to high price, this is a great option. Though it doesn’t feature a 9-inch capacitive touchscreen like higher-end units like Alpine’s HALO9, it’s a great way to get navigation and phone calls on your car without breaking the bank. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the touchscreen and opt for the #1 best-selling Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter at $18 Prime shipped. This plays your phone’s audio through your vehicle’s speakers using the radio, giving you a much more budget-friendly option for listening to your tunes on the road.

BOSS Audio CarPlay Stereo features:

Apple CarPlay Compatible with iOS apps

Android Auto with Google Assistant

Bluetooth Hands-Free and Audio Streaming: Make and receive calls, play and control music and apps like Spotify/Pandora wirelessly

Plays MP3/USB and Smartphones (No CD/DVD Player)

Inputs: USB, Aux, Rear Camera, Steering Wheel Control, USB Charging

Outputs: Front, Rear and Sub Pre-Amp

Power: 80 Watts x 4

Bass/Treble/Balance/Fader Controls and Preset Built-in EQ

Switchable US & Europe Tuner Frequencies

