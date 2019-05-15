Echo Connect brings phone calls to your Alexa smart home, now $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Echo Connect Alexa accessory for $24.49 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $35. Today’s offer is a match of the Amazon all-time low price from December 2018. Echo Connect brings a whole new level of functionality to your Alexa setup. Connect a compatible Alexa or Echo speaker to your phone, and place calls using said Amazon device. You can sync up all of your contacts, allowing you to easily dial up friends and family with just your voice. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Echo Connect pairs well with Echo Dot, Amazon’s most affordable Alexa speaker. It’s available in three color choices and features all of the usual smarts, including the ability to control compatible lights, door locks, play music and more.

Echo Connect features:

Connect your home phone to your compatible Alexa-enabled device to call any phone number, using just your voice.

Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (analog landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). You can control if Alexa dials a ‘1’ for local calls or not.

Plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete setup with the Alexa App or on alexa.amazon.com, and you’re ready to make and receive calls.

Sync all your contacts from a smartphone or tablet. Don’t have an existing address book or mobile device? Use alexa.amazon.com to quickly add the contacts you need from any internet-connected PC or Mac.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!