Garmin vívoactive 3 falls to $161.50 w/ 7-day battery life in tow (Reg. $190+)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $161.46 shipped when coupon code PRO15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $28+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within about $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to advanced activity tracking that works in tandem with GPS, this smartwatch also supports contactless payments. Battery life goes beyond average smartwatches with up to 7 day performance. Support for smartphone notifications allow you to stay connected without needing to pull an iPhone or Android device out of your pocket. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

If you plan on being active with this watch, it’s probably a good idea to protect it. This 3-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors is just $8 and they sport scratch resistance, 99.99% clarity, and an Oleo-phobic coating that reduces fingerprinting.

Garmin vívoactive 3 features:

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Case material : Fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

