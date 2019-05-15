Gatorade’s Chocolate Caramel Whey Protein Powder is down to $13 (21 ounces, Reg. $18+)

- May. 15th 2019 11:56 am ET

Amazon is offering the 21-ounce pack of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder in Chocolate Caramel for $13.01. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem to lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While not the lowest we have ever tracked, it is usually $18 to $22 or so and is now at the best price we can find. It has 20 grams of whey protein with casein per serving. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

(Update 5/15 3:45pm): Amazon is now offering 2 lbs. of Orgain Organic Protein Plant-Based Powder for $16.91 Prime shipped (Creamy Chocolate Fudge). Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the 15% off coupon. This is roughly 20% off the going rate and matching our previous mention.

Grab yourself a BlenderBottle from just $7 so you can shake up a smoothie on-the-go. Or just opt for the Magic Bullet Blender at $30 to whip your protein shakes up at home. We also still have the 12-pack of Orgain Chocolate Protein Shakes for $12 Prime shipped (35% off) if you would prefer to go the pre-made route.

Gatorade Whey Protein Powder:

  • 20g of high quality whey protein powder, including casein, to provide essential amino acids that your body can’t make on its own
  • Helps rebuild muscle
  • 4-6g of carbohydrates (varies by flavor), allowing for flexibility to meet the needs of the individual athlete
  • Protein powders available in chocolate, vanilla, cookies & crème and chocolate caramel
  • 20 grams of protein per serving, based on sports science research

