Bring home GE’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip at an Amazon low of $28.50 (30% off)

- May. 15th 2019 1:45 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the GE Surge Protector 12-Outlet Power Strip for $28.53 shipped. Normally selling for $40 at retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With a 4320 joule protection rating, this power strip is a capable option for ensuring that computers and other electronics aren’t harmed by power outages and the like. Additional standout features include two 2.4A USB ports, an eight-foot power cord and a low profile wall plug. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 130 customers. More details below.

Alternatively, if a more durable metal build quality is worth halving the included ports, consider CyberPower’s Essential Six-Outlet Surge Protector, which has dropped to a new Amazon low at $11 (40% off).

And if budget-friendly is the name of the game, the AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip will only run you $10

GE Surge Protector 12-Outlet Power Strip features:

Connect, Protect and charge your home electronics and mobile devices with the GE premium 12 outlet surge protector with 2 USB port charging dock. Features 4 adapter-spaced outlets to accommodate bulky power adapters. Slide-to-lock safety covers keep unused outlets closed—perfect for protecting young children. Usb charging dock with 4. 5 ft. Cord provides USB power to more convenient charging locations. On/off switch Includes an integrated circuit breaker for overload protection while the power filter reduces interference, providing a superior experience with clean sound and picture.

