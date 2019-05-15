Stock up on Glad Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags while the 80-pack is under $8 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering an 80-pack of Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring 13-gallon Trash Bags for $7.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and then clip the 25% coupon on the listing page. This package is regularly closer to $13 and is now a solid 40% off. It is also the best price we can find for an 80-pack. These drawstring trash bags are ideal for sealing in odors and the 13-gallon size makes them great for most tall kitchen garbage cans. They are also the #1 best-selling trash bags on Amazon right now. More than half of the Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating and just about all of Glad’s offerings receive solid reviews there. More details below.

Now, if you’re looking for a new trash can to put these bags in, consider the 13-gallon simplehuman Semi-Round Kitchen Step Trash Can at $50. It carries a 4+ star rating from well over 7,000 Amazon customers.

Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring 13 Gallon Trash Bags:

13 GALLON WHITE PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle all kitchen and household demands with Glad’s odor neutralization 13 gallon tall kitchen garbage bags

FORCEFLEX STRENGTH: Glad ForceFlexPlus provides superior strength with two-layer protection – LeakGuard plus RipGuard provide protection against leaks, rips and tears

NEUTRALIZES TOUGH TRASH ODORS: OdorShield technology works to trap and lock odors with neutralizing power – eliminate smells in the kitchen and around the house with OdorShield trash bags great for baby diaper and cat litter disposal

