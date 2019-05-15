Enjoy rare 20% savings on sleek Haiku L Series Smart Fans, deals from $550

Big Ass Fans is taking 20% off all of its Haiku L Smart Fans when promo code HAIKUL20 is applied during checkout. That brings the entry-level model down to $550. Shipping varies by locale. This is the best discount we’ve tracked to date on Haiku’s L series. These fans offer a one-of-a-kind design that’s available in various colors and sizes. Includes a standard remote and optional mobile app controls. Haiku’s line of fans pair with various smart home devices like thermostats and Alexa speakers. We were big fans in our hands-on review, noting its luxury look and design that always stands out.

Echo Dot is a perfect pair for Haiku’s L Series, delivering Alexa controls that take your experience to the next level. Echo Dot is available in various finishes and is a great entry point into the world of Alexa control.

Haiku L Series Smart Fans feature:

Black and white color options

Indoor use only

52-inch diameter

Voice control integration (with optional Wi-Fi)

Includes standard remote; optional mobile app controls

Haiku L fans feature the quality that Haiku is known for at a more attainable price

All Haiku L fans include integrated LED light

