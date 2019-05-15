Herschel’s popular Pop Quiz 15-inch MacBook Backpack drops to $45 on Amazon (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack in Forest Night Black for $44.95 shipped. Regularly $67, that’s an Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this Amazon choice backpack is currently $75 at Nordstrom. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook with its padded sleeve insert and its front pocket lets you store everyday essentials. It also includes a waterproof exterior and padded shoulder straps for comfort. Whether you’re headed to work, school or traveling this is a perfect option for everyday. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 330 reviews.

You can also find the Herschel Supply Co. Classic X-large Backpack for $43 in Santa Cruz Blue on Amazon. This too has a 15-inch MacBook Sleeve and features a print that can not be missed.

Herschel’s Pop Quiz Backpack features:

Signature striped fabric liner

Padded and fleece lined 15 inch laptop sleeve

Front pocket with internal mesh organizers and key clip

Waterproof zipper detail

17.5 inch x 11.75 inch x 6 inch

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!