MacBook users need this $27 USB-C hub with HDMI, Ethernet and more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 414,000) via Amazon offers the HooToo USB-C Hub with USB-A, HDMI and more for $26.99 shipped when promo code J75E9KDR is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and $3 less than our previous mention. Whether you’re an avid MacBook user or enjoy having a Chromebook around, this is a great way to add extra connectivity. This model features three USB-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI and a USB-C port for charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

Update 5/15 @ 5:04 PM: JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for $5.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JEL76HDR at checkout. This is 40% off the going rate and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the added Ethernet and HDMI ports, go with Amazon’s in-house option. At around $15, you’ll be able to add four USB-A ports.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

All-in-One Type-C Hub: Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports

Integrated Ethernet Port: Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps

Charges Type-C Devices: Type-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

