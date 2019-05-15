MacBook users need this $27 USB-C hub with HDMI, Ethernet and more

- May. 15th 2019 3:35 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 414,000) via Amazon offers the HooToo USB-C Hub with USB-A, HDMI and more for $26.99 shipped when promo code J75E9KDR is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and $3 less than our previous mention. Whether you’re an avid MacBook user or enjoy having a Chromebook around, this is a great way to add extra connectivity. This model features three USB-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI and a USB-C port for charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

Update 5/15 @ 5:04 PM: JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for $5.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JEL76HDR at checkout. This is 40% off the going rate and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the added Ethernet and HDMI ports, go with Amazon’s in-house option. At around $15, you’ll be able to add four USB-A ports.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

  • All-in-One Type-C Hub: Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports
  • Integrated Ethernet Port: Allows Type-C laptops without an Ethernet port to benefit from a more stable, wired internet connection up to 1 Gbps
  • Charges Type-C Devices: Type-C input allows you to charge the newest MacBook Pro or other Type-C devices up to 100W even while multiple peripherals are connected and data is being transferred

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

HooToo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp