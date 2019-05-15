Free up desk space with Huanuo’s Dual Arm Gas Spring Monitor Stand at $49.50 shipped (Reg. $70)

Huanuo US (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,100+) via Amazon offers its Dual Arm Gas Spring Monitor Stand for $49.69 shipped when code NMLAPF6Q has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $70, today’s price drop is $6 under the previous Amazon low and the best we’ve seen. This monitor stand features two adjustable monitor arms which take advantage of gas spring system to provide easy-to-make and smooth adjustments. If you’ve been wishing there was more room on your desk, then this monitor stand is a solid way to accomplish that feat. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 135 customers.

An alternative way to give your monitor some extra height is this highly-rated wood monitor stand at $20. This option features an integrated shelf for storage and is a more visually appealing addition to your workspace.

Huanuo Dual Arm Gas Spring Monitor Stand features:

Have you ever complained about the limited space in your workstation? Haven you ever suffered from neck, shoulder and back pain after a long time working at your desk? HUANUO computer monitor mount is here to provide an ergonomic solution for more efficient work. Hold 2 Monitors on 1 stand off desktop, clear up much valuable desk space and make your workstation spacious.

