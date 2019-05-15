Take your iOS photography to another level w/ this rare deal on Pro Shot: $1 (Reg. $5)

The camera/video app ProShot is getting a rare price drop today on iOS. Regularly $5, you can now download this one for just $1. This is the first time we have seen it drop this low on the App Store since 2017. “Leave the heavy DSLR at home, ProShot’s got your back” with professional camera features like variable exposure, flash, focus, ISO, shutter speed, torch intensity, and white balance controls, among many other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 users all-time. More details below.

Don’t be deterred by the IAPs in this app as they aren’t additional features or full access, but rather various denominations of donations you can choose to send the developer’s way (or not).

ProShot:

The modern camera has evolved from a machine that took minutes to set up, to a pocketable device that’s ready to go in an instant. With the latest advancements in imaging and computational photography, ProShot enables unprecedented control over how you capture your world.

