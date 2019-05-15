J.Crew’s Permission to Splurge Sale offers 40% off all swim + 30% off new arrivals from $24

The J.Crew Permission to Splurge Sale offers 30% off full-priced styles with code SHOPNOW at checkout. Plus, it’s taking 40% off all swimwear. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Look stylish for all of your summer pool or beach events in the men’s 9-Inch Stretch Boardshorts that are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. These swims shorts are quick-drying, feature stretch for mobility and their breathable mesh adds comfort. Their navy coloring is versatile to wear with any top and will be a go-to in your summer wardrobe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-Inch Stretch Pool Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- Belted Beach Pant $90 (Orig. $128)
- Short-Sleeve Shirt in Chambray $45 (Orig. $65)
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Mini Dots $42 (Orig. $60)
- Garment Dyed Henley Shirt $24 (Orig. $35)
Our top picks for women include:
- Tie Waist Eyelet Dress $104 (Orig. $148)
- Scoopneck Ribbed Henley Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress $160 (Orig. $228)
- Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit $71 (Orig. $118)
