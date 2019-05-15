J.Crew’s Permission to Splurge Sale offers 40% off all swim + 30% off new arrivals from $24

- May. 15th 2019 10:30 am ET

The J.Crew Permission to Splurge Sale offers 30% off full-priced styles with code SHOPNOW at checkout. Plus, it’s taking 40% off all swimwear. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. Look stylish for all of your summer pool or beach events in the men’s 9-Inch Stretch Boardshorts that are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $70. These swims shorts are quick-drying, feature stretch for mobility and their breathable mesh adds comfort. Their navy coloring is versatile to wear with any top and will be a go-to in your summer wardrobe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

