Merrell kicks off the hiking season with 20% off select shoes & apparel from $24

- May. 15th 2019 9:34 am ET

20% off
0

Merrell’s Kick off the Hiking Season Sale offers 20% off Moab, Siren & Encore styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, take 20% off all apparel with code WEARMERRELL at checkout. Free express shipping applies on orders of $120 or more. A standout from this event is the Moab 2 Mid Ventilator Hiking Shoes that are on sale for $88 and originally were priced at $110. These shoes feature a supportive ankle design and cushioned insole for comfort. They also feature a breathable mesh lining and come in three color options. Rated 4/5 stars with over 140 reviews from Merrell customers. Get hiking and see the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

20% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Merrell

Merrell

About the Author