Merrell kicks off the hiking season with 20% off select shoes & apparel from $24

Merrell’s Kick off the Hiking Season Sale offers 20% off Moab, Siren & Encore styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, take 20% off all apparel with code WEARMERRELL at checkout. Free express shipping applies on orders of $120 or more. A standout from this event is the Moab 2 Mid Ventilator Hiking Shoes that are on sale for $88 and originally were priced at $110. These shoes feature a supportive ankle design and cushioned insole for comfort. They also feature a breathable mesh lining and come in three color options. Rated 4/5 stars with over 140 reviews from Merrell customers. Get hiking and see the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Moab 2 Mid Ventilator $88 (Orig. $110)
- Stapelton II Shorts $60 (Orig. $75)
- Trailhead Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $30)
- Moab 2 Earth Day Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- Moab Adventure Moc Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Encore Q2 Breeze Hiking Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- Siren Edge Q2 Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- Trailhead Tank Top $24 (Orig. $30)
- Moab 2 Ventilator $80 (Orig. $100)
- Moab 2 Mid GORE-TEX $120 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
