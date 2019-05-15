This portable air compressor lets you correct low pressure warnings right away: $8 (Save 60%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable Air Compressor for $8 Prime shipped when coupon code H5YOICAD has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the current rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This portable unit is powered via DC power, allowing your car to power it. A 10-foot cable ensures that you’ll be able to reach all four tires. Included nozzle adapters ensure compatibility with bikes, basketballs, pool toys, and more. I grabbed a portable air compressor like this a few months back absolutely love how easy it has been to act on low pressure warnings. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be prepared for tire punctures with this $8 plug kit. Rubber cement, a plugger, reamer, and five plug strings are included with the kit, providing everything needed to fix common punctures.

GOOLOO Portable Air Compressor features:

Inflate a standard size tire from 0 – 35 PSI in 8 minutes with this GOOLOO 300 PSI portable tire inflator. Featuring a heavy duty and powerful motor, this compressor is one of the essential automotive accessories for a car, motorcycle, pickup truck, van, ATV and SUV.

Simply plug the DC power cable into your cigarette lighter socket, attach the quick connect air hose to your tire and turn the compressor on. Built-in air pressure gauge to ensure that you inflate the tire to the correct pressure requirement for your tire.

