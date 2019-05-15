Pre-order PowerA’s sleek CTR Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the PowerA CTR Enhanced Wireless Controller for $29.99 shipped. Note: This is a pre-order and will not ship until it is released on June 20th. Today’s deal is roughly $15 off when compared with the standard version and is the best pre-order offer we’ve seen. You don’t have to be a fan of Crash Team Racing to love this controller. The pairing of black and orange looks excellent and is sure to stand out to other Switch players. If you haven’t used a full-size controller while playing Switch, you’ll love how much more comfortable the experience will be. Since this is a pre-order, there are not reviews yet. Rest assured, PowerA is reputable.

Have a PS4? Nab 8Bitdo’s Wireless Adapter for $21 and you’ll be able to easily pair your DualShock controller and keep clutter to a minimum. This adapter also works with Wii Mote, PS3, and Wii U Pro controllers.

PowerA CTR Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Includes motion controls and Advanced Gaming Buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official licensed product with 2-year limited warranty – Register at PowerA.com

