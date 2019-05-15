Take 40% off Razer’s Abyssus Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse, now down to $30 (All-time low)

- May. 15th 2019 9:57 am ET

$50 $30
Amazon offers the Razer Abyssus Essential Ambidextrous Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50 at Razer direct as well as Best Buy, that saves you 40%, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low.  There’s a lot with the Razer Abyssus Essential that allows this unique mouse to stand out from the pack of gaming peripherals. Notably, it touts an ambidextrous design, giving left-handed players the ability to level up their game. There’s also a high-precision 7,200 DPI optical sensor, three Hyperesponse buttons and Razer Chroma support — all of which makes it a compelling option for just about any gamer’s battlestation. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Update 5/15 @ 1:40 PM: NeweggFlash is offering the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780R Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally $100 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. A mechanical keyboard is a must-have for any gaming- or productivity-focused workstation. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers.

If you’re looking to tie your battlestation together, then be sure to put your savings towards the Razer Goliathus Extended Mousepad. At $60, it sports Chroma-enabled lighting and has room for a full keyboard and mouse. 

And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start.

Razer Abyssus Essential Ambidextrous Mouse features:

  • Ambidextrous ergonomic design – Built for comfort
  • 3 Hyperesponse Buttons – Individually programmable with tactile response and precise actuation
  • Up to 10 Million Keystroke Durability – For hours of long-lasting, reliable gameplay
  • Powered by Razer Chroma – Choose from over 16.8 million color options or preset lighting effects to customize your mouse
  • Powered by Razer Chroma lighting – 16.8 million customizable color options

