THX Spatial Audio makes the cut on Razer’s $63 Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset in Green for $63.07 shipped. Normally selling for around $80 these days, today’s offer is $12 under our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll still find it for $100 direct from Razer. With custom-tuned 50MM drivers, Razer’s Kraken headset upgrades your gaming experience with THX Spatial Audio. It also pairs with a remote that allows you to adjust everything from volume to bass control, in-game chat, microphone settings and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. It not only sports flashy RGB lighting, but also provides a nice spot for you to rest and recharge your headphones.

Those in search of additional ways to outfit their kit with new peripherals are in luck, as this morning we also spotted a notable deal on Razer’s Abyssus Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse. Right now it’s on sale for $30, which is 40% off the going rate and a new all-time low.

And lastly, don’t forget to check out Audeze new LCD-GX headset, which are said to be the world’s first audiophile gaming headphones.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset features:

Give orders to teammates during intense matchups with this Razer Kraken gaming headset. Its custom-tuned 50mm drivers provide a wide soundscape, so you can hear subtle footsteps approaching and shattering explosions, and the gel-infused ear cups provide natural cooling to keep you comfortable. This Razer Kraken gaming headset lets you adjust the game/chat balance for a customizable experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!