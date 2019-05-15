Enjoy 3 months of Spotify’s Premium music streaming service for just $1 ($30 value)

Spotify is offering 3 months of its Premium music streaming service for $0.99. Note: This promotion is valid for new subscribers only. If you’ve ever had Premium in the past, even on a similar promotion, your account is not eligible this time around. Normally $9.99 per month, this is a $30 value and a match for the best that we normally see Spotify on sale for. I’ve been a Spotify user for nearly 10 years and there’s no sign of my membership stopping anytime soon. Not sure whether you should use the built-in Apple Music or Spotify? We can help you make that decision.

Spotify can easily be streamed on your smartphone or laptop, but it also is supported by a number of smart speakers. Amazon’s Echo Dot is one such speaker and is a great buy for any home at just $30 right now. Since you’re saving $30 on your Spotify subscription with this promotion, pick up the smart speaker and enjoy voice-controlled lights, recipe ideas, and more.

Spotify Premium Features:

Play any track

Listen offline

No ad interruptions

Unlimited skips

High quality audio

