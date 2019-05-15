Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station is an ideal camping or tailgating companion at $84.50 (30% off), more

- May. 15th 2019 2:56 pm ET

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.49 shipped when clipping the on-page and applying code 67NYA2XJ at checkout. Typically selling for $126, that’s good for an over 30% discount, beats our previous mention by a few cents and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets and four DC inputs as well. With 365 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating

We also spotted the RAVPower 27000mAh 85W AC Outlet Portable Charger for $104.64 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 56PYRDJ6 at checkout. That’s good for a $26 discount and brings the price to one of the best we’ve seen. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 740 shoppers.

Should 150Wh of power just not be enough for your power consumption needs, step up to Suaoki’s 222Wh Power Station. It features a similar form factor and dual DC outlets, USB and more. And don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review with the Anker PowerHouse 200.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

S270 portable power station is designed for outdoor activities’ power supply. Small size (2.9lbs, 7.3*4.3*4.7 inch) with big capacity (150Wh), which can fulfill your needs in weekend trip. 3 different output ports (1*Quick Charge 3.0+3*USB, 2*AC, 4*DC) can charge most of your devices, including laptop, phone, tablet, mini fan, mini cooler, drone, LED light, camera etc. Convenient 3 ways of recharging (solar panel, wall charger, car charger) can get juice back easily.

