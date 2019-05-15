Patagonia, Hurley, Quicksilver, Volcom & more swimwear at up to 70% off from $17

Steep and Cheap is offering up to 70% off select swimwear for men and women from top brands. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. Every spring and summer you should add a new swimsuit to your wardrobe and one of our favorite options for this season is the men’s Patagonia Stretch Hydro Planing Board Shorts. Originally priced at $89, during the sale you can find them marked down to $55. This stylish swimsuit comes in three color options and has built-in UPF 50 sun protection. This style also includes two-way stretch material and quick drying fabric for all day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Light & Variable Board Short $44 (Orig. $59)
- Stoic Endless Fade Board Short $32 (Orig. $40)
- Patagonia Stretch Hydro Planing Board Short $55 (Orig. $89)
- Burnside Sublime Stretch Board Short $17 (Orig. $42)
- Quiksilver Highline Scallop 20in Board Short $41 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- L Space Jaime Bikini Top $20 (Orig. $88)
- L Space Serina Bikini Top $50 (Orig. $95)
- Patagonia Reversible Cutback Bikini Bottom $35 (Orig. $59)
- Maaji High Neck Bikini Top $34 (Orig. $68)
- Seafolly Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit $95 (Orig. $172)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!