How to get the IK Syntronik Bully virtual bass instrument on Mac for FREE (Reg. $50)

IK Multimedia is now offering a FREE Mac virtual instrument just for signing up to its newsletter. There are no catches or purchases required here, but it is for new subscribers only. The Syntronik Bully bass instrument is regularly $49.99 on its own, but is now yours for free should you choose to opt in to the IK newsletter. It runs inside IK’s free version of the Syntronik instrument which will work with all of your favorite DAWs or as a standalone. Head below for instructions on how to get the Syntronik Bully virtual bass instrument at no cost.

You will need to follow a short list off instructions to make it happen, but it doesn’t take more than a few minutes. Just remember, this is for new subscribers only.

Follow these steps to score Syntronik Bully for FREE:

Log-in to your IK account at www.ikmultimedia.com In the pop-up that appears, sign up for the newsletter. Download Syntronik FREE Open Syntronik Free, log into the Custom Shop and click “Restore my Sounds”

You can check out our hands-on review of Syntronik right here.

Syntronik Bully:

Syntronik’s Bully recreates the thunderous bass sounds of the Moog Taurus series. This organ pedal-style synthesizer is a much-treasured chapter in synthesizer history. The first version of the Taurus became an instant classic in the mid-70s with its distinctive oscillator detuning and unique-sounding sawtooth waveforms. The Taurus II, was based on the Moog Rogue and was never as popular despite much added functionality.

